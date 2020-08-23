Covid global deaths cross 800,000

Relatives surround the coffin during the burial of a COVID-19 victim in the Comas district Cemetery, in Peru's capital Lima. -EPA



The deadly novel coronavirus took the lives of at least 1,674 more people across the globe on Saturday raising the total to 804,274. Besides, the pathogen infected at least 76,633 people hiking the total to 23,185,049, according to worldometer.info.







The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 179,200 deaths and more than 5,802,000 infections. Brazil has the second highest number of infections with 3,536,000 cases.







The country has so far recorded at least 113,400 deaths. India has counted at least 3,000,000 infections and 56,100 deaths. Russia has counted at least 951,000 cases to date and 16,300 deaths.





The UK has counted at last 41,400 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 35,400 casualties. France has lost at least 30,500 people followed by Spain with at least 28,800 fatalities while Iran has counted at least 20,500 fatalities.





Belgium has so far reported more than 9,900 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 9,300 fatalities. Canada has lost at least 9,000 citizens followed by the Netherlands with at least 6,200 casualties. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded at least 4,600 fatalities.





The virus has spread to 213 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.Meanwhile, as many as 46 more people died of the indomitable virus in Bangladesh taking the total to 3,907. In addition, the bug infected 2,265 more individuals too surging the total to 292,625.





Bangladesh is now the 15th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of Pakistan which has so far recorded 292,174 infections and one step behind Saudi Arabia which has so far 306,370 cases.







The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) came up with the latest information on the country's coronavirus situation in a press release on Saturday.





''As many as 11,356 samples were tested in 91 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 2,265 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the release.The death rate now stands at 1.34 percent and the infection rate has reached 19.95 percent.





Of the 46 fresh fatalities, 36 were males and 10 were females. Division-wise death count shows- 27 deaths took place in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram division, eight in Rajshahi division and rests are in other divisions.





As per age categories, one was between 31-40 years old, six between 41-50, six within 51-60 and 33 were above 60 years old.''A total of 2,952 more patients have made recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the number to 175,567. The recovery rate is now 60 percent,'' added the press release of the DGHS.





The deadly Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8 while the first death was recorded on March 18. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a standstill.







