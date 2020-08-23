More 'lightning strike' blazes expected in California





Some of California's largest ever fires raged across the state Saturday, forcing tens of thousands from their homes as forecasters warned of further blazes sparked by lightning strikes.





Several thousand lightning bolts have hit California in recent days, starting fires that left thick smoke blanketing the region.





"The western US and Great Plains are shrouded under a vast area of smoke due to ongoing wildfires that extend from the Rockies to the West Coast," the National Weather Service said Saturday.





"With severe drought and exceptionally dry fuels present, dry thunderstorms could spark additional wildfires this weekend."





The two largest blazes -- dubbed the LNU Lightning Complex and the SCU Lightning Complex -- have burned about 600,000 acres (240,000 hectares) and destroyed 565 structures.





The LNU fire covered 314,207 acres by Saturday morning, making it the second-largest fire in California history.





About 2,600 firefighters are tackling the two blazes, which were described by officials as 15 percent and 10 percent contained, respectively.





"We simply haven't seen anything like this in many, many years," California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday.





Wineries in the famed Napa and Sonoma regions, which are still reeling from blazes in recent years, are under threat.





"Many of these firefighters have been on the lines for 72 hours, and everybody is running on fumes," Assemblyman Jim Wood of the Healdsburg district in Sonoma told the Los Angeles Times.





"Our first responders are working to the ragged edge of everything they have."





Five deaths have been linked to the latest flare-ups, with four bodies recovered on Thursday, including three from a burned house in a rural area of Napa County.





But many residents have refused evacuation orders.





"At least if we're here, we know exactly what's going on," Napa resident John Newman, 68, told the San Francisco Chronicle as he sat in a lawn chair in his driveway. "Family is worried, but it's a little different if you're here firsthand."





Nature reserves were also ravaged. The Big Basin Redwoods State Park said that some of its historic buildings had been destroyed by flames.





The park, where giant redwood trees of well over 500 years old can be found, was "extensively damaged," it said.





About 119,000 people have been evacuated from the area, with many struggling to find shelter and hesitating to go to centers set up by authorities because of coronavirus risks.





Some in counties south of San Francisco opted to sleep in trailers along the Pacific Ocean as they fled nearby fires, while tourists were urged to leave to free up accommodation for those evacuating their houses.





Fire crews, surveillance equipment and other firefighting hardware was being sent from states including Oregon, New Mexico and Texas.





But faced with the sheer scope of the disaster, Governor Newsom also asked for help from Canada and Australia, which he said had "the world's best firefighters."





Most of the fires are burning in unpopulated areas, and statewide they have blazed through some 771,000 acres -- an area the size of Rhode Island state -- he said.





In San Francisco, the smell of smoke lingered for the third consecutive day, with authorities urging residents to stay indoors. -- AFP





Leave Your Comments