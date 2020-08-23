Light to moderate rain likely





Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast light to moderate rain, thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind for most places of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions, in the next 24 hours commencing from 6pm.





The same was forecast for many places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country, said a regular bulletin of the BMD.





The well-marked low over central Madhya Pradesh of India and adjoining area was lying over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area.





The axis of monsoon troughs was running through Rajasthan, the centre of the well-marked low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.





One of its associated troughs extended upto North Bay. Monsoon was active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay, it added.





Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





The sun rises on Sunday in the capital at 05: 37 am.

Leave Your Comments