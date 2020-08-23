Coronavirus: Global death tally hits 803,479









The death toll from Covid-19 globally reached 803,479 on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, the number of confirmed cases stands at 23, 132, 289 according to JHU.





The United States and Brazil remain the top two in both confirmed cases and deaths, with 5,666,673 cases and 176,345 deaths reported from the United States, and 3,582,362 cases and 114,250 deaths from Brazil.





Meanwhile, India's coronavirus death toll surpassed 55,794 on Sunday.





India has the third highest number of infections globally with nearly 2, 975, 701 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Bangladesh coronavirus situation:





The death toll from Covid-19 disease reached 3,907 in Bangladesh on Saturday, as health authorities reported 46 more fatalities in the last 24 hours across the country.





During the period, another 2,265 fresh cases were detected which increased the number of total cases in the country to 2,92,625 since the first detection of the infection on March 8.





According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 11,356 new tests were carried out during the period that took the total number of sample tests to 14,31,855. It said 19.95 percent of tests turned out to be positive.





The daily infection rate was recorded 20.44 percent on Saturday.

Leave Your Comments