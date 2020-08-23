India's COVID-19 cases mark 3 million









India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed 3 million on Sunday, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry.





The number of confirmed cases reached at 3,044,940 with the detection of 69,239 new cases during the past 24 hours, reports Xinhua.





The death toll due to the pandemic in the country also surged to 56,706 as the country reported 912 deaths from Covid-19 during the same period.









According to the data, there are still 707,668 active cases across India, and 2,280,566 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.





Over the past few weeks, the Indian government has been focusing on ramping up the testing of COVID-19 samples.





Till Friday, a total of 34,491,073 samples had been tested, out of which 1,023,836 were tested on Friday alone, according to the latest data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).





This is the first time when more than one million samples were tested in a single day.





The death toll from Covid-19 globally reached 803,479 on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, the number of confirmed cases stands at 23, 132, 289 according to JHU.





The United States and Brazil remains the top two in both confirmed cases and deaths, with 5,666,673 cases and 176,345 deaths reported from the United States, and 3,582,362 cases and 114,250 deaths from Brazil.

Leave Your Comments