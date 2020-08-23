COVID-19 cases climb to 16,783 in Rajshahi division, 11,605 recoveries









With detection of 150 new more positive cases in seven districts of Rajshahi division on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now climbed to 16,783 as 11,605 have been cured from the lethal virus infection.





Of the total new positive cases, the highest 78 were detected in Bogura followed by 40 in Rajshahi district including 28 in its city, said Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.





Apart from this, 11 other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 each in Chapainawabganj and Sirajgonj, five in Joypurhat, four in Pabna and one in Natore districts on the same day.





Among the infected patients, 11,605 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 240 fatalities including 145 in Bogura and 38 in Rajshahi including 20 in its city.





Another 1,819 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning. Besides, 4,360 other patients were undergoing treatment in isolation units and of them 3,008 have, by now, been released.





Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.





Dr Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.





With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,317 in Rajshahi including 3,182 in city, 654 in Chapainawabganj, 1,110 in Naogaon, 776 in Natore, 897 in Joypurhat, 6,232 in Bogura, 1,839 in Sirajganj and 958 in Pabna.





On the other hand, a total of 155 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh, while 162 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.





A total of 55,445 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Of them, 52,762 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.





Utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus, Dr Nath mentioned.





Leave Your Comments