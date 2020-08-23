OC Pradeep, wife sued in graft case





The Anti-Corruption Commission on Sunday filed a case against former Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Model Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife for amassing wealth worth Tk 4 crore from unknown sources.





Mohammad Riaz Uddin, deputy director of ACC, filed the case at the integrated court of Chattogram Divisional ACC office at noon.





The case was filed after a search on Pradeep's asset and receiving central approval from the ACC in preliminary investigation, said the official.





According to ACC Chattogram divisional office sources, the ACC's investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018.





Then, on April 20, 2019, OC Pradeep and his wife were given notice to submit the statement of their assets.





In June the same year, OC Pradeep and his wife submitted their statement.





Following their statement, after a long investigation, the ACC has reportedly found information about Pradeep and his wife that they had acquired assets worth more than Tk 4 crore.





OC Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of Major (retd) Rashed Md Sinha on July 31.





Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31.





Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed a case at Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court after the incident on August 5.





Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah issued arrest warrants against all of the accused after taking the case into cognisance on that day.





OC Pradeep surrendered on the following day and later police took him to Cox’s Bazar.

