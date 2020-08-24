Worldwide waffling





Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties in mid-November in the midst of the Epstein scandal. However royal author Nigel Cawthorne has suggested a royal return for the Duke of York should not be ruled out in the future.







But he has warned Prince Andrew would be unlikely to find the same working conditions he got used to over the past decades should he start to carry out royal duties again.







Mr Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace, told Express.co.uk: "It is pretty much an open and shut case that such freedom will never come back again for him.











Piers Morgan has called for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be stripped of their titles after she hit out at Trump. The Duchess of Sussex was a surprise guest on Michelle Obama's When All Women Vote online event on Thursday, saying "we all know what's at stake" in the upcoming US election.





Many interpreted it as a breach in royal protocol that prohibts British royals from commenting on politics. And the Good Morning Britain host urged the Queen to remove Harry and Meghan's titles for the move. "





The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles," Piers tweeted on Friday night. "They can't remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way." He added: "Last time I checked she's still calling herself the Duchess of Sussex." During her appearance on Thursday Meghan called on women to vote.









Richmond won, as they have the past 10 times they have met Essendon, but this hot August night in Darwin was anything but a representation of the status quo.







For the first time since the Dreamtime at the 'G began in 2007 the match between Essendon and Richmond went on tour, landing in the top end as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.







From the moment Richard Fejo, a Larrakia (Darwin) and Warramungu (Tennant Creek) man, delivered a powerful welcome to country, the scene was set for a memorable Dreamtime in Darwin.













A currency exchange website appeared Friday to have been blocked in Venezuela as the online platform prepared to launch a U.S.-backed plan to provide assistance to underpaid health workers battling the coronavirus in the South American country.







Opposition leader Juan Guaidó had announced Thursday that starting Monday he would begin registering the 62,000 "Health Heroes" who are to soon receive $100 monthly bonuses in digital wallets provided by Mexico City-based Airtm.







But Airtm's co-founder, Josh Kliot, said that in anticipation of the launch some of the company's 500,000 users in Venezuela reported they were unable to access the website. He blamed the socialist government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for the outages.





Leave Your Comments