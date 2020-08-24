SEU observes Mourning Day

South East University virtually observed the National Mourning Day 2020 on Sunday. -AA



Southeast University (SEU) observed the National Mourning Day 2020 marking the 45th Death Anniversary of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. On the occasion, an online discussion meeting was organized by SEU on Sunday.







Obaidul Quader, General Secretary, Bangladesh Awami League and Minister of Road, Transport & Bridges was present as the Chief Guest.







The discussion meeting was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of Southeast University, Prof. Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam while Dr. Atiur Rahman, Bangabandhu Chair Professor, University of Dhaka & Former Governor, Bangladesh Bank was present as the Special Guest.







Md Rezaul Karim, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Southeast University Trust was the Guest of Honor. Prof. Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser, BoT gave the welcome speech. Among others, Members of BoT, Registrar, Deans, Chairmen, teachers, journalists, officials, and students were present on the occasion.



