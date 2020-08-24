Court scraps bail of two teachers

Aritri Adhikary



A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against two teachers of Viqarunnisa School and College charged with instigating ninth-grader Aritri Adhikary to take her own life after cancelling their bail in the case.





The two teachers, who are out on bail, failed to attend a scheduled hearing on Sunday, prompting Dhaka's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Rabiul Alam to issue the order.





It came after the court heard the testimony of Aritri's mother Beauty Adhikary, the second witness for the state in the case. However, the accused in the case, Nazneen Akhtar and Zinnat Ara, did not provide any explanation for their absence through their lawyer, reports bdnews24.com.





Beauty broke down in tears while testifying in court. She described how the teachers' "unjust, abusive behaviour and threats" led Aritri to end her own life. Nazneen was the acting headmistress of Viqarunnisa's main campus, while Zinnat was the morning shift headmistress.





Aritri's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room locked from inside in her home in Dhaka's Shantinagar on Dec 3. She died by suicide after Nazneen insulted her and her parents because she had allegedly cheated in an exam, according to her family.Her father Dilip Adhikary later started a case against Nazneen, morning shift headmistress Zinnat and class teacher Hasna Hena at Paltan Police Station.







Metropolitan Sessions Judge Rabiul Alam framed the charges against Nazneen and Zinnat on Jul 10, 2019, and opened the trial proceedings against them.The next hearing has been scheduled for Sept 23, said prosecutor Md Salauddin Hawladar.





