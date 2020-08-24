Sea waves put Zhao trees at risk of being uprooted

Thousands of Zhau trees being uprooted due to high sea waves in sea beaches of Coxsbazar. Locals in the area urge authorities to take necessary steps for preventing this natural disaster and to save the tourism sector in the region. -AA



Zhaobagan, created on the coasts of Cox's Bazar, Ukhia and Teknaf, is disappearing into the sea. The tidal waters of the sea are constantly entering the garden. As a result, the beauty enhancement has been destroyed and the geo-natural environment of the area is under threat. However, if urgent steps are not taken to protect the orchards now, there is a danger that the Teknaf Marine Drive road and villages from Cox's Bazar in the area will be submerged in the sea.







It can be seen on the ground, Zhaubagan adjacent to the beach on one side of the Teknaf-Cox's Bazar Marine Drive road. The tidal wave is hitting Zhaubagan west of the BGB check post called Shilkhali. Small and big trees are falling down. Some trees are floating in the sea. Some of them are stuck on the beach.







Some groups of local women, men and teenagers are cutting down the fallen palm trees. They will use these trees as boats, nets and fuel. Most of the 31 km area of the upazila has orchards. According to some locals, in collaboration with the officials and employees of the forest department, some determined people have collected the uprooted trees.







They are buying each tree for 30-50 taka. Concerned people have expressed concern over the silence of the forest department in this regard. The locals have also commented that the government would have got a huge amount of revenue if the forest department had arranged the auction by storing the trees.







According to the Coastal Forest Department, in the aftermath of the cyclone and tidal wave of 1991 and 1994, the coastal area adjacent to the Teknaf-Cox's Bazar Marine Drive was protected at Jahajpura, Shilkhali and Chowkidarpara in Baharchhara in 2007-08.





The coastal forest department is in charge of maintaining these three gardens. However, although there are more orchards in the area, they are under the responsibility of the forest department. Meanwhile, the garden in Shilkhali is disappearing due to the tidal wave.





On the other hand, the 2 km long Zhou Garden adjacent to Marine Drive on the coast of Ukhia is disappearing into the sea. From the beach adjacent to the Sonar Para police checkpost to the estuary of Reju, the 2 km long Zhou Garden has almost disappeared into the sea. Constantly tidal water enters this garden. If the demolition continues in this way, Zhou Bagan will disappear and hit directly on the Marine Drive road.





Although the beauty of Marine Drive has been enhanced by spending crores of rupees, there is no useful initiative in protecting Marine Drive. Marine Drive Road, the dream of the conscious civil society, is the center of entertainment and tourism industry for millions of people, but it is being threatened day by day. It will have a direct impact on the national economy.







Moreover, the landless families living in the coastal Zhou Garden are facing long-term homes and livelihoods.Eye witnesses said, "The tide is already touching the marine drive. Moreover, if these natural resources are destroyed in this way, the people of the coastal region will be severely affected.





In the meantime, the houses of many landless people living in Zhou Garden have collapsed and sank into the sea. In this regard, Asim Barai, Range Officer, Coastal Forest Department, Teknaf, said that since the climate change, the sand dams on the beach have broken and the tidal water is hitting Zhaobagan.





Trees are being uprooted every day.The Teknaf-Cox's Bazar Marine Drive road and villages in the area are in danger of being submerged if emergency measures are not taken. He further said that due to lack of adequate manpower, it is not possible to provide regular protection to the trees. Due to this, it is being stolen. The higher authorities have been informed to take initiative to protect the orchards.





In this regard, the President of the Forest and Environment Conservation Council Deepak Shama Dipu said, there is a risk of serious damage to the environment in the uprooting of Zhaubagan. If action is not taken now, it will be difficult to protect from environmental disasters.









---Cox's Bazar





