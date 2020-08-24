'Increase tea export after meeting domestic demand'



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday urged the authorities concerned to take necessary initiatives to increase tea export after meeting its domestic demand.





"The demand for tea is increasing in the country and there is also a demand for Bangladeshi tea in abroad. Tea exports need to be increased after meeting domestic demand," he said while presiding over a meeting for the development of tea industry from his official residence, said a press release.





Tipu said there is a huge demand for Bangladeshi tea in many countries of the world, including the United States, Pakistan and different countries in the Middle East. "There is a need to increase tea production and research on new varieties and increase production, as well as increase the number of tea gardens. That is why tea garden owners have to come forward.







The government will continue to support the development of the country's tea industry. There is an opportunity to increase the number of tea gardens in the country, this opportunity must be used," he added.





He said the government has adopted a "development roadmap" for the development of the tea industry and is implementing it. Commerce Secretary Dr Md Zafar Uddin, Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Board Major General Zahirul Islam and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce (Exports) Obaidul Azam, among others, joined the meeting.

