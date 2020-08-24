Britney wants her dad out of the picture



Britney Spears wants her father to be removed as the person that controls her business and personal affairs in a major change to her 12-year court-appointed conservatorship. Ahead of a court hearing in Los Angeles, the 38-year-old pop star's lawyer filed documents saying the singer is "strongly opposed to having James (Spears) return as conservator of her person."





The document gave no reasons for her stance. Jamie Spears was appointed conservator in 2008 after the pop star's life spiraled out of control and she was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment.







After a career comeback, the Toxic singer pulled out of a Las Vegas concert residency last year and briefly entered a mental health facility. She has not performed publicly since October 2018 and the court documents said it was "her stated desire not to perform at this time."

