Tinni pays tribute to Alauddin Ali



Noted music composer Alauddin Ali died few days ago. To pay tribute to this legendary composer, different TV channels are being aired various programs where singers are rendering his composed songs. Promising singer KanizKhadizaTinni will render song today on Channel i's program 'Aamar Joto Gaan'.





In the program, Tinni will render Alauddin Ali written and Sabina Yasmin rendered song "Aamar moner bhitor onek jwala", AmzadHossain written, Alauddin Ali composed and also Sabina Yasmin rendered songs "Dukkho bhalo bese premer khela khelte hoi" and "Ekbar Jodi keubhalobasto", Nuruzzaman Sheikh written, Alauddin Ali composed and JafarIqbal rendered song "Jebhabe banchibenchetoachhi" and Mohammad Rafiquzzaman written, Alauddin Ali composed and Khalid Hasan Milu rendered song "Aamar motoeto sukhi".







Recently Tinni rendered a song titled "Meghomala", which lyric was written by Anurup Aich and music was composed by ShahriarRafat, impressed the music-lovers. She has already finished recording of five songs for Boishakhi TV.





Leave Your Comments