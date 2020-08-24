Sonakshi files FIR against cyber bullies

Sonakshi Sinha



Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha had quit Twitter a few months ago after being targeted by trolls. She is currently running a campaign aimed at spreading awareness on cyber security and the impact of online harassment.





When Sonakshi faced abuse and threats on her Instagram page, Mission Josh and Ritesh Bhatia from Cyber Baap helped in identifying the harassers and the actor's team then approached Mumbai Polic's cybercrime branch to file an FIR against the perpetrators. After six days, 27 year old ShashikantJadhav was arrested from Aurangabad.





Responding to the developments, Sonakshi said in a statement, "I am immensely grateful to cybercrime branch Mumbai for taking prompt action and being so supportive. I took this step to report the culprits so that even others gather the courage to do the same. Ab Bas, we will not watch and allow online people as I can, who have been subjected to online harassment."





DrRashmiKarandikar, DCP of Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch said, "We have arrested the accused. Mumbai police cyber cell continues to play a role in making internet a safe place. Also, women safety has always been our priority. Cyber bullying and cyber stalking is a punishable offence. And we all should work in the direction of making internet safe for all".









---Agencies

