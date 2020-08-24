Ferdous Wahid's condition stable



Singer Ferdous Wahid, who has been admitted to the ICU of CMH due to high fever, is in a stable condition, said his son, singer, composer and music director Habib Wahid. His 67-year-old father has been suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes for several years.





Ferdous Wahid was admitted to CMH last Thursday. The next day, another singer Fakir Alamgir shared the news on Facebook. He is a longtime friend of Ferdous Wahid. Fakir Alamgir writes, "Legendary pop singer, my friend, the symbol of evergreen youth, Ferdous Wahid is ill and has been admitted to CMH.







I have talked to his personal assistant. In the first test, Ferdous' corona result was negative. Waiting for another test result. I pray for his recovery and ask for prayers from fellow artistes, fans, well-wishers and countrymen."





It is known that Ferdous Wahid has been suffering from fever for a week. His result in the first corona test is negative but the fever is not decreasing.







So he was admitted to CMH as per the doctor's advice. There he underwent another corona test. The result has not come yet. His son Habib Wahid is taking care of Ferdous Wahid including taking him to the hospital. He is very busy with his father now.





Ferdous Wahid has been in the world of music for more than 40 years. His vocal songs include 'Emon Ekta Ma De Na', 'Ore amar Lokkhi Sona Ankhi', 'Aghe Jodi Jaantam', 'Ma Munia' etc. Mentionable, he has also acted in movies and worked as a director.

Leave Your Comments