Rajib's 2 new songs 'Notojanu', 'Maa'

Rajib



Popular singer of present generation Rajib inspiration during childhood wasplay-back legend Andrew Kishore. He couldn't accept Andrew Kishore's demise easily because Rajib most of the time rendered his songs TV and stage shows. Meanwhile, he composed a song titled "Notojanu".







Second time he again composed another song titled "Maa". Solaiman Mahmud wrote lyric of the song while Sumon Kalyan arranged its music.





Therefore, Rajib also lent his vocal for a patriotic song titled AamarDesh Mohan for Bangladesh Betar, which lyrics was written by his teacher Hirendranath Mridha and music was composed by Maksud Jamil Mintu.





Rajib informed that within 15 days his new song "Maa" will be released on his YouTube channel, Rajib Official. After broadcasting the patriotic song, it will be also released on his YouTube channel later.





Rajib said, "Earlier I composed a song. I have liked music composition of the song "Maa". However, Hridranath Mridha Dada written lyric of the song was also nice. He has dedication to his country which is found in his written lyric of the patriotic song. He got award as Best Lyricist in Betar. MintuBhai also composed the song nicely. I am optimistic about these two songs."





'Danguly', 'PurboPoshchim', 'Ekla Manush' and 'Tomar Ami' are Rajib's solo albums. In each album, there is a song titled 'Maa'. 'Ajsarata din kikorle?' was Rajib's first original track which lyric was written by Zulfiqer Russell and music was composed by Foad Nasser Babu.In play-back, Rajib first lent his vocal with Sonia for film 'Sampanwala'.Hailed from Meghbari of Melandaha of Jamalpur, Rajib's mother Mahmuda Begum also renders song.







His father MA Jabbar is attached with Jamalpur'sShahid Samar Theatre. He last lent his voice for the title song of comedy reality show, Ha Show for NTV.



