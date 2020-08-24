After a decade Mosharraf Karimin BTV drama



Popular actor MosharrafKarim acted in a drama on Bangladesh Televisionafter a decade. Early in his career, the actor acted in a BTV drama. After that he was not seen in any other drama.







Meanwhile, the actor signed up as a BTV-listed artiste in April this year. On Tuesday, for the first time since being listed, he acted in a drama titled 'Pendrive' produced by BTV. This is his second drama on BTV. The drama is written by playwright MasumShahriar.







In it, Musharraf is playing the role of a corrupt official. Meanwhile, this actor has been seen in 13 dramas on different TV channels on Eid. Mabrur Rashid Bannahar's drama 'Byanjonborno' starring him was highly praised, he said.







In just one week, about 1 million people are enjoying the work from YouTube. Director's mastery and MosharrafKarim's performances made the audience cry.







MosharrafKarim said, "The work was not just for entertainment. It is instructive to the audience. I received unprecedented responses for it. Thanks to Bannah for putting me to work like this.







As well as gratitude to the audience."Sanjay Samaddar's 'Je Shohore Taka Ore', RifatMajumdar's 'Bodh' and Abu Hayat Mahmud's 'GhorBondiManusherGolpo' also resonated with the audience.



Leave Your Comments