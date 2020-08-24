Kushum Shikder returns



National Film Award winning actress KushumShikder is preparing to return to acting after two years of voluntary leave. Due to corona, all types of shooting were stopped for about four months. Kushum has received several offers for dramas and movies. However, the place of interest of this actress is cinema rather than drama. So she wants to come back with movie work.





In the words of KushumShikder, "I am not saying goodbye to acting at all. I have been away from work for the last two years for some personal matters. That busyness is now somewhat reduced. So I am preparing to return to acting again. Although I haven't acted in two years, I have regular contact with colleagues and producers in this arena. After taking a break from work, I am getting more offers to act."





She added, "I don't have much interest in drama now. I am thinking about working in cinema. Although I haven't worked in any drama or movie for two years, I am regularly getting encouragement from the fans through Facebook. Besides, there are no restrictions on returning from my family. So maybe I will appear on the big screen very soon." In 2002, KushumShikder became the Lux-Anondodhara Photogenic Champion.





Then she acted in some dramas. Kushum made her film debut in 2010 with 'GohineShobdo'. In 2012, she made her second movie 'Lal Tip'. In 2015, she won the only 'National Film Award' of her career for the movie 'Shankhochil'. She also holds two MerilProthomAlo awards.





On the other hand, KushumShikder also has a writing habit. A book of her poems titled 'Neel KatherKobi' was published at the 2015 book fair. She also received an award as a new poet for that.





Kushum has also written two stories, 'ShoroterJaba' and 'ChhayaKal', amid the ongoing corona epidemic. The actress is preparing to publish a story book at next year's book fair along with the other two books.





