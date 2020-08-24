BAF general secretary Chapal infects with COVID-19 positive



Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal infected with COVID-19 positive, a BAF press release on Sunday.







Chapal, who has been feeling unwell for the past few days, gave a sample for COVID-19 test as per the advice of the doctor and today morning his report was tested positive, said the press release.





Talking to BSS on Sunday Chapal said: "I am feeling good now and staying at home and taking medicine by the advice of the doctor…. My two sons are also infected with COVID-19 and they are staying at home as well."Chapal sought blessings to all for his speedy recovery.

