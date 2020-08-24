Minister inaugurates skill aid of Bangladesh program

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP. -Collected



The State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP inaugurated a virtual skill aid of Bangladesh program on Saturday evening, a Ministry of Youth and Sports press release said on Sunday, BSS report.







Skill Aid works to increase the skill of youth. From this platform one can avail free online certificate course, free counseling, free expert advice and various versatile skill anti services.







Speaking as a chief guest in the inauguration ceremony, the State Minister thanked the skill Aid for their initiative and also appreciated the work of university teachers with skill Aid Bangladesh.





He also mentioned the need to increase the skills of the youth in tackling the fourth industrial revolution to meet the vision 2041 goal and hoped to create employment for more than seven lakh youth in the next three years through a project of self employment creation and poverty alleviation that was already taken by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in this COVID-19 situation.





The State Minister mentioned creating entrepreneurs and also expressed his hope for the success of government e-commerce sites as well as to start a virtual training center.Russell also mentioned building two platforms- youth branding and youth kitchen - soon and highlighted the success of international event "Dhaka OIC Youth Capital" by the initiative of ministry of youth and sports, inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Dhaka University marketing department's associate professor Dr Rafiuddin Ahmed, departmental head of school and business of Canadian University of Bangladesh SM Arifuzzaman, Sanjida Chowdhury, assistant professor of general education development department of Daffodil International University, Mansura Begum, assistant professor of statistics department of Jagannath University and Rehana Parvin, assistant professor of quantitative since department of University of Business Agriculture and Technology and Abdul Baten, assistant professor of statistics department of Jagannath University were also spoke on the occasion. Mohammad Masud, founder of Skill Aid of Bangladesh, conducted the programme.

