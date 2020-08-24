Colombo likely to host two Tests of Bangladesh tour

Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman in action during individual practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. -BCB



Bangladesh cricket team is all set to tour Sri Lanka in last week of September for their first three-match Test series in six years which will take place from October 24.





The venues are yet to finalise but Colombo cricket ground in line to host two Test matches of Bangladesh tour considering better facilities than other venues in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s Operations Committee Chairman Akram Khan hinted on Sunday.





"Two Tests are likely to be held in Colombo with the facilities there are better than other venues." Akram said. BCB is expected to announce the squad for Sri Lanka tour in early September. Tigers' preliminary squad for the Sri Lanka will undergo COVID-19 test thrice before heading to the Island nation.







The squad though will be 15-members, BCB will conduct the test of the so many players in a bid to avoid to run out of the options.The series was originally scheduled to take place on August-July this year which is part of the ICC World Test Championship. But due to the pandemic, the series was postponed.







Bangladesh will fly for the island nation in the last week of September.The team Tigers is expected to start Sri Lanka tour preparation from September 21 with a camp for the upcoming three-match Test series against Sri Lanka.





All of the coaching staff including the head coach Russell Domingo will return to the Bangladesh in the first week of September. The coaching staff will have to be in mandatory isolation for 14-day before joining the team's practice campaign.







Recently Tigers' batting coach Neil McKenzie stepped down as Bangladesh batting coach. McKenzie's decision was largely influenced by the global situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Neil informed BCB that he was unable to continue as the Bangladesh batting coach as in the changed world scenario it was important for him to stay close to the family in South Africa.





With Sri Lanka series is nearing BCB has already started looking for a new coach after McKenzie's departure. BCB is in talk with 3-4 coaches for that purpose. Akram hinted BCB is planning a long-term batting Coach for Tigers for all formats.







"We have been looking for a batting coach since Mackenzie confirmed us he is no longer available. We are in talk with3-4 coaches. We will pick the best one for Bangladesh cricket. Since we have time, we will take decisions carefully. Hopefully we'll reach a concrete solution very soon but one thing is sure that we are thinking to strike a long term deal and for all formats of cricket."Akram said.







Bangladesh played an international fixture for the last time back in March. The deadly outbreak of the virus has caused the postponement of at least 14 international games of Bangladesh including two home series against Australia and New Zealand and away series against Ireland.

















