Pabna-4 by-polls on Sept 26



The Election Commission has decided to hold by-polls to Pabna-4 constituency on September 26 and Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 constituencies on October 17.EC senior secretary Md Alamgir Kabir announced the by-polls dates at Nirbachan Bhavan on Sunday.





He also said that the commission declared complete schedule for Pabna-4 by-polls while schedules for Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-polls would be declared later, reports BSS.





According the schedule for Pabna-4 by-polls, the last date for collection of nomination form is September 2 and nomination papers will be scrutinized on September 3.The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is September 8.Alamgir Kabir said ballot papers will be used in taking vote in Pabna-4 by-polls.





He said candidates will not be allowed to seek votes by holding meetings, processions and visiting houses of voters due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.The Pabna-4 parliamentary seat ( Atgharia-Ishwradi) fell vacant due to the death of Awami League lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif on April 2.









