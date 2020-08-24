Chinese Ambassador attends discussion on Mourning Day



Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming attended a special discussion on "15 August and Its Aftermath" hosted by Center for Research and Information (CRI) on Sunday, in observance of the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to a report uploaded on Chinese Embassy's website.







The conference was chaired by Special Assistant to the PM Barrister Shah Ali Farhad and Chairman of Jubo League Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash was present as the keynote speaker. Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, former diplomat Muhammad Zamir and Awami League's International Affairs Secretary Dr. Shammi Ahmed were also present at the program.





Ambassador Li Jiming said Bangabandhu is always honoured in China as one of the greatest leaders of the world. Along the same line of Bangabandhu, as his capable daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has proved her quality as an outstanding leader and stateswoman by leading the unprecedented development of Bangladesh in recent years.







As a reliable partner, China stands ready to move forward shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh for the realization of the common dreams of both the nations in days to come, Li Jiming added.However, it may be added that China opposed Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971. Moreover, China recognized Bangladesh on 31st August 1975 after the tragic assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







