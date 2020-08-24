Water levels in Meghna basin may rise again

Many areas in Paikgachha of Khulna have gone under water due to tidal surge. The photo was taken from Gaobunia village in Delutee union on Sunday. -AA



The water levels in major rivers of the upper Meghna basin may rise again due to the water coming from the upstream.The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre- FFWC in a bulletin on Sunday said, ''Major rivers of the upper Meghna basin in the country's north-eastern region are on rising trend which may continue to increase in the next 24 hours.''





However, the flood situation in the low-lying areas of Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts may improve in the next 24 hours.The situation in the low-lying areas of the south-western and south-central coastal regions would improve significantly in the next 24 hours, added the FFWC.''The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma river systems are in steady state, which may remain the same in the next 24 hours,'' said the FFWC bulletin.





Meanwhile, water levels of many rivers in the Ganges basin were recorded a rising trend on Sunday too because of onrush of floodwater from upstream. Bangladesh Water Development Board- BWDB said, of the 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin yesterday found that the water levels increased at 16 points in the Ganges basin, while receded at 13 points and remained stable at one point.







However, the rivers were flowing below the danger levels at 24 points, while above the danger level at six points, said the BWDB. Water level of the Ganges River increased by two centimeter (cm) at Pankha point in Chapainawabganj, one cm each at Rajshahi and Hardinge Bridge points and four cm at Talbaria point at 9 am yesterday, added the BWDB.





However, the Ganges River was still flowing 164 cm, 182 cm, 108 cm and 74 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points.Water level of the Padma River came down by two cm at Goalundo point, and the river was flowing 25 cm above the danger level at the point in the morning.





The water level in the Korotoa River further came down by 16 cm at Chak Rahimpur point and 8 cm at Bogura point, and the river was flowing 272 cm and 355 cm below the danger mark at the two points on Sunday morning.In another development, a rising trend of water levels was recorded again at two points of the Jamuna River yesterday.







The water level increased by two cm at Sariakandi point in Bogura and one cm at Kazipur point in Sirajganj and remained steady at Sirajgonj point.The Jamuna River was flowing six cm and 11 cm below the danger level at Kazipur and at Sirajganj points while two cm above the danger mark at Sariakandi point.





The Gur River was flowing 18 cm below the danger level at Singra point in Natore with one cm fall and the Atrai River was flowing nine cm above the danger mark at Baghabari point in Sirajganj with two cm fall on Sunday morning.







Leave Your Comments