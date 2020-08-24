'No Tajia procession, rallies in open space'



Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Sunday directed DMP officials to take initiatives not to hold Tajia processions and rallies in open spaces on Ashura which falls on August 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Other religious ceremonies can be held indoors in compliance with health rules and social distance, he said.





The DMP Commissioner has given the directive at a coordination meeting on security, law and order and traffic management in the Dhaka metropolitan area on Sunday at the DMP headquarters, reports UNB.







Ashura is observed on the 10th of Muharram in the Hijri year commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh). This year, Holy Ashura will be observed in the country on August 30. The DMP chief urged the organisers of the Ashura programme to follow the health guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus.





Also read: Speed up implementation of beat policing: DMP CommissionerIn order to ensure social distancing, the DMP commissioner suggested allowing visitors to enter the Imambaras in small groups and allowing them a certain period of time."We will do our utmost to ensure the safety of Ashura. We are by your side in any need," he said.





Representatives of intelligence agencies, fire service, RAB, Dhaka North and South City corporations along with senior officials of DMP and leaders of Shia community of Lalbagh, Mirpur and Tejgaon areas were present on the occasion.







