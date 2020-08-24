'BNP's link to grenade attacks is as true as daylight'



Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP's involvement in the gruesome grenade attacks on the Awami League rally on August 21, 2004 at Bangabandhu Avenue is true like daylight and none can hide the truth.





He said, "BNP cannot conceal the truth by hiding their heads in the sand like ostrich. It's involvement in the August 21 grenade attack is true like daylight and they will not be able to hide it."





Obaidul Quader made the remarks while addressing a virtual discussion connected from his official residence arranged by Southeast University marking the National Mourning Day. The senior Awami League leader said BNP gets angered when it faces the truth as patrons of evils of darkness cannot accept it.





Southeast University Vice-Chancellor Prof AFM Mafizul Islam chaired the virtual discussion while Bangladesh Bank former Governor Dr Atiur Rahman and the university's board of trustees Chairman Md Rezaul Karim spoke among others.









Leave Your Comments