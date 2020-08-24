Bangladesh allows payment of fees for overseas webinar solutions, online edu



Bangladesh Bank has allowed the payment of fees for overseas webinar solution services to conduct virtual meetings and release of foreign currency for online study abroad.The central bank announced the decision, effective until Mar 31, 2021, on Sunday considering the Covid-19 pandemic.





The banks can already pay membership fees of foreign professional and scientific institutions on behalf of Bangladeshi holders of international cards, including 'virtual card', reports bdnews24.com.





Due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, official meetings of government and corporate sectors are being held virtually through webinar solutions, the Bangladesh Bank said in a notice.To facilitate payment for availing webinar solution services, it has been decided that banks may affect remittances on account of payments against relevant invoices of webinar solution services.





In case of requirement for online payments against such services, banks may also issue virtual cards or one-time cards.Banks can release foreign exchange for admission and study by Bangladeshi nationals in regular courses in recognised institutions abroad.





The regular courses include undergraduate, post graduate, language course pre-requisite to bachelor degree and professional diploma or certificate courses.But foreign educational institutions are admitting students and imparting online lessons now due to the pandemic.





To facilitate the situation, the central bank has now allowed the banks to remit outward on account of study abroad under online teaching arrangements.The online education eligible for payment from Bangladesh cannot exceed two semesters or sessions.







