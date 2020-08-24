Razzak seeks Indian cooperation in agri sector

Salman Farshi, AA



Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque has sought cooperation from India in agro-processing and farm mechanization as both the nations have a lot of opportunities to work together in this field.He said this when Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das made a courtesy call on him at his secretariat office on Sunday.





Abdur Razzaque said, ''We need Indian assistance for expediting agro-processing and marketing of the agricultural products as our main goal is commercialization and modernization of the agriculture.'' They discussed bilateral issues and how the two neighboring nations can cooperate each other on agriculture, livestock, agro-engineering and dairy sectors.





The Agriculture Minister went on to say, ''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has already made tremendous success in agriculture which once was less productive, but the country is still lags behind in agro-processing and commodity marketing. So, we need Indian cooperation to bring changes in this sector.''





Dr Abdur Razzaque termed India as a true friend of Bangladesh and said, ''As we have deep relationships, we strongly believe that the cooperation in all areas, including economic, social and cultural, would strengthen further.''





Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das lauded Bangladesh's success in agriculture sector and said, ''There are lots of opportunities between the two countries to cooperate each other in agro-processing, dairy, agro-engineering and light engineering.''She assured the minister of providing all-out cooperation in the agriculture sector.















