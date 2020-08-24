The family, heads held high



For Bangabandhu, there was the strong presence of his wife, Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib, on whose shoulders devolved the responsibility, during almost the entirety of Bangabandhu's career, of ensuring the welfare of the family.





If any political spouse has suffered enormously at the hands of her husband's tormentors, it was Begum Mujib. Day after day and month after month, stretching to year after year, she was engaged in a constant struggle to ensure that her children could go to school, that she and the children could find decent accommodation.





Bangabandhu knew of all these happenings. He was acutely aware of the travails his family was going through at the hands of the ruling coterie of Pakistan and yet he had full confidence in his wife, who he knew was made of strong stuff and who would not be overwhelmed or intimidated by the looming shadow of the regime as she went about her business.







During the entire course of the nine-month War of Liberation in 1971, Bangabandhu's family, like the rest of the country, had absolutely no news of where he was being detained in the then West Pakistan or even if he was alive. Yet it was Bangabandhu's courage, made manifest throughout his career, which convinced his family that he could be and was strong and resilient on his own, even in his solitary captivity.





Bangabandhu's love for his children was grounded on the traditions upon which Bengali society had through the ages carried itself. His spells in prison kept him away from them for a very long time, but it was sheer pleasure for him when the children, especially his eldest child Sheikh Hasina and his eldest son Sheikh Kamal --- the others were too young to comprehend the situation --- sometimes visited him in prison along with their mother.







A visible sign of Bangabandhu's love for his children was noticed on the day of his release from the Agartala Case in February 1969. Newspapers across the two wings of Pakistan flashed, on their front pages, pictures of him hugging his daughter Hasina, which in itself was at once a sign of parental love and an upholding of Bengali tradition. You could also say it was a sign of human nature, of a father being reunited with his daughter and thereby with his family and his clan.





A story which Sheikh Hasina is fond of relating has to do with the time when Bangabandhu, in one of his brief spells out of prison, happened to have Hasina before him. Nearby was little Kamal, who watched with a child's sadness the scene of his sister playing with the man she called Abba --- father.







At one point, Kamal asked Hasina, 'Can I play for a little while with your Abba?' It was a hint that the little boy was unaware that Mujib was Hasina's father as much as he was his. An emotional Bangabandhu, touched deeply by his son's words, quickly gathered him to his bosom.



To his clan --- his parents, brothers and sisters --- Bangabandhu was always the quintessential elder son, the elder brother on whom fell the responsibility, despite his tortuous political career, of looking to their welfare. The Pakistanis made his clan suffer because of their hatred of Mujib and his politics.







But it remains an unvarnished truth that no one in the clan could be made to genuflect by the regime. Every member of it was proud of Bangabandhu and his unrelenting, lonely struggle in trying to secure for his people the rights they were entitled to.





With his parents Bangabandhu enjoyed a relationship that was typical of the relationships Bengalis have historically brought into their dealings with their parents. His parents suffered in his absences, but they consistently held fast to the idea that their son was destined for greatness. And they were proved right. Little did Bangabandhu realize that they would see their lives coming to an end only months before conspirators would snuff out his life. ***









