Khaleda staged Aug 21 grenade attack: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday addressed a discussion marking the National Mourning Day and the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has described military ruler Ziaur Rahman as real villain of the August 15, 1975 conspiracy and his wife Khaleda Zia played vital roles in August 21 grenade attack in 2004.





She was addressing a virtual discussion marking the National Mourning Day and the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu on Sunday. Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebration national implementation committee organized the discussion at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.







The premier joined the program from her official residence Gono Bhaban through video conference.The Prime Minister said, ''The real villain behind the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was Ziaur Rahman.





Zia became the main beneficiary of the carnage as he simultaneously emerged as the President and army chief after Khandaker Moshtaque Ahmed's ouster from power. Convicted killers Farook and Rashid in their interviews to the BBC disclosed his involvement in the plot.''





She went on to add that, ''Khandaker Moshtaque made Zia as army chief after proclaiming himself the President grabbing the state power with the help of Zia, Rashid, Farook, Dalim and others immediately after Father of the Nation's killing. Zia's appointment as the army chief by Moshtaq was another evidence of his involvement in the August 15 assassination.''





Sheikh Hasina said motive of the August 21 grenade attack in 2004 was similar to that of August 15 massacre in 1975. She said, '' Khaleda Zia staged the August 21 barbaric grenade attack on the Awami League rally in order to turn the party leadership-less following her husband's footsteps.''





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the Pakistani occupation forces and their local agents could not accept the victory of Bangalees in 1971 and since then they started hatching conspiracy mainly to assassinate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Finally they were successful to kill Bangabandhu and his family members.





