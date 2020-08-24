Covid-19: Indonesia toll reaches 151,498 cases, 6,594 deaths





The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has reached 151,498, with another 75,457 being monitored for the virus.





Based on data posted on the Indonesian government's Covid-19 website, www.covid19.go.id, 2,090 new cases were recorded in the republic in the last 24 hours.





A total of 94 deaths were also reported, bringing the overall death toll to 6,594 people.





In the 24-hour period, Jakarta province recorded the highest number of new cases at 588, with 17 more deaths.





Jakarta province now has the highest number of cases at 32,855, followed by East Java at 30,036.





East Java has recorded the highest death toll at 2,153, followed by Jakarta (1,080), Central Java (834) and South Sulawesi (348). Bernama

Leave Your Comments