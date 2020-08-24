Coronavirus cases reach 10,124 in Sylhet









With 108 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total confirmed cases rose to 10,124 in Sylhet division on Sunday.





Doctor Himangsu Lal Roy, deputy director of Osmani Medical College Hospital, said that 26 people were found positive after their samples were tested in the lab of the hospital on Sunday.





Besides, 82 samples tested positive in the lab of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, said Hammadul Haque, assistant professor of SUST.





Among the newly infected people, 28 people are from Sylhet, 24 from Sunamganj, 18 from Habiganj and 12 from Moulvibazar.





So far, 181 people died from coronavirus in the division.





Besides, 6,246 people made recovery from virus infection in the division.

