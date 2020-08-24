Published:  04:08 PM, 24 August 2020

JUST administrative building to be put under lockdown on Aug 27

The administrative  building of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) will be put under lockdown from August 27 as some employees of the university were diagnosed with Covid-19.

The authorities concerned of JUST took the decision at a meeting on Monday with its Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohamamd Anwar Hossain in the chair.

The lockdown will remain in force until September 2 and during this period all the employees and staff of the university will have to go through Covid-19 test.

The meeting also asked the employees and staff to provide their samples to Dr MR Khan Medical Centre for Covid-19 test.

Those who will be tested negative will be allowed to do official work.


