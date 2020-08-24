UNO distributes masks among people

With a view to raising awareness to prevent COVID-19 infections, face masks have been distributed among people in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.







At the initiative of upazila administration, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa distributed masks among pedestrians and traders beside roads in Shahbazpur and Uchaliapara Moor in the upazila on Monday.







UNO Mosa said, “There is no alternative to awareness and compliance of health rules to prevent the coronavirus pandemic. We are working to make people aware about this.”







He urged all to wear face masks when they come out from homes.

