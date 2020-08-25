Diner Sheshe





"My classmates would often call me names like 'chakka' and ask, 'Why are you so effeminate?' So at 18, I joined a gym to become more 'masculine'. I never imagined that it'd be the place of my nightmares. A guy at the gym found out I was gay. One day, while I was showering, he forced himself on me.







I tried stopping him, but he continued till I bled and then walked out as if nothing had happened. I thought that this is how it is for all gay men until I met my boyfriend in college. We immediately hit it off- after our first date, when he leaned in for a kiss, I had a million butterflies!







For 2 years, we went on dates and long drives. He made me feel so safe! I couldn't hide 'us' anymore and came out to my parents- I said, 'I'm in love with a guy.' They broke down, but mom said, 'You'll always be my son.' And a month later, when I introduced him to mom and dad, they got along so well! But soon, the 'body image' issues resurfaced.





Whenever we were out with my friends, he'd say that I needed to be more 'manly'. Soon he insisted that I join a gym- but because of my trauma, I couldn't. Around the same time, I began working. But my new workplace was homophobic, so he suggested moving to Bangalore where people were more open.







He said, 'Once we both start working, we can move in!'I was excited! But he became distant and often asked, 'What will you do if I marry a girl?' I found it weird and said, 'I know you won't!' 2 months later, he suddenly asked not to call him for 2-3 days. I figured he needed space. But after, when I called to check in, he hung up angrily.







Almost immediately, my cousin told me to check his FB status. It said, 'Engaged.' So I called up my 'boyfriend' and asked, 'You're engaged to me right?' And he said, 'No. It's a girl. I can't be who I am if I want my sister to get married.'





At 20, I didn't know what to do. So I moved back home to be closer to mom. For 2 months, I stopped eating, sleeping; I'd cry all day. Then one night, my neighbor Nischitha texted me to meet. I opened up to her- she comforted me and suggested therapy.

