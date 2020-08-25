US Embassy provides Covid 19 response equipment to DMP DSD

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller handed over coronavirus response instruments on Monday to Diplomatic Security Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. - US Embassy



The US Embassy, Dhaka sent a press release to The Asian Age yesterday. United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and Embassy representatives of the Diplomatic Security Service Regional Security Office provided essential personal protective equipment (PPE) to Mohammad Ashraful Islam, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Diplomatic Security Division (DSD) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for distribution to the members of DSD as part of continued US support for Bangladesh's COVID-19 response efforts.







The US Embassy Dhaka-donated equipment delivered on August 23, 2020 includes 1,000 KN95 masks, 2,000 washable face masks, 800 250-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer, and 1,400 face shields, all of which the United States purchased locally from Bangladeshi companies. An equal number of PPE also will be donated for distribution to the Armed Police Battalion -1 (APBn) and the Immigration Police Unit.





The Diplomatic Security Division is the frontline of defense against COVID-19. They play a key role in Bangladesh's COVID-19 response as they implement Ministry of Health (MoH) safety regulations and health initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19.





This PPE donation helps ensure police personnel remain protected in their high-risk role as first responders to safeguard the communities and the people living in Bangladesh. US Embassy Dhaka is proud to donate this essential PPE to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Diplomatic Security Division, who are working diligently to protect local communities against the spread of COVID-19.



Leave Your Comments