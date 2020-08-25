Belarus detains two members of opposition council

The detained people were Ms Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky. -AFP



Two members of the Belarusian opposition's coordination council were detained on Monday near the entrance to a factory in Belarus, a spokesman for the council told Reuters.





The detained people were Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky. It was not immediately clear why they were detained. Tens of thousands of people - from the elderly to those with small children - poured into Independence Square on Sunday.







Many were carrying the opposition's red and white flags, and chanted "freedom" and anti-government slogans. Pro-opposition media say 100,000 people took part. State television put the crowd at 20,000.





After gathering in the square, some demonstrators moved towards the "Hero City" war memorial and the presidential palace. They were blocked by a security cordon before dispersing. State television released a video showing Mr Lukashenko arriving at the presidential palace by helicopter, wearing a flak jacket and carrying an automatic weapon.







Similar demonstrations were held in other Belarusian cities. Meanwhile in Lithuania, thousands of people - including President Gitanas Naus?da - formed a human chain from the capital Vilnius to the Belarusian border in solidarity with those protesting in Minsk.





More human chains were planned in the Estonian capital Tallinn and in Prague in the Czech Republic. This weekend's rally in Minsk follows the country's biggest protest in modern history last Sunday, when hundreds of thousands filled the streets.







Strike action in key factories across Belarus is also keeping up the pressure on the president. This was another massive demonstration carried out under the noses of Alexander Lukashenko's security forces. Belarus's beleaguered president had instructed his interior ministry to end the "unrest" and promised to "solve the problem".



But in the end no serious effort was made to stop protesters gathering.In the back streets leading into Independence Square there were long lines of riot police and army trucks. They looked on as the swelling crowd ignored loudspeaker warnings that this was an illegal gathering and to disperse.





These demonstrations are organic and loosely organised, so in the square there is no stage or PA system. That means no place for the few opposition leaders that remain free in Belarus to make speeches.





Instead the protesters marched around chanting "Long live Belarus" and "Go Away Lukashenko" before heading off towards a war memorial. Some told me that they had been scared to come but now felt safe surrounded by so many like-minded Belarusians.









---Reuters, Minsk







Leave Your Comments