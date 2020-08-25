Cement industry facing trouble



Cement industry facing challenging times because of the coronavirus pandemic as it would slow down the economy, disrupt development activities and put workers out of jobs. The impact could be far-reaching if the crisis prolongs.The Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) said some factories are at risk of closure due to losses and inability to meet operating costs continuously.







According to industry insiders, 90 percent of cement production was halted in April-May during the general holidays announced after the detection of coronavirus in the country. At present, production has resumed up to 60-65 percent. However, the loss has exceeded Tk 4,000 crore.





In addition, the sector is in crisis due to the imposition of 3 percent advance income tax on cement in the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, and clinker import tariff being higher than that in the international market. As a result, industry players think it is necessary to save this sector by changing the unreasonable tax structure of the government.





BCMA vice-president and managing director of Metrocem Cement Md Shahidullah told that even though clinker price in the international market had dropped due to the pandemic, customs is assessing it at a higher price. "





As a result, producers have to pay additional taxes. Besides, many companies have to pay taxes despite losses due to advance income tax." The letter sent to the NBR chairman said clinker price in the international market is $38-40 per ton and its import tariff should be set accordingly.







The NBR at present makes calculations based on the previous price of $50 per ton. Currently, the main raw material for cement, clinker, is subject to an import duty of Tk 500 per ton. Clinker is presently imported at $38-40 per ton, and thus the import duty of Tk500 exceeds 16 percent.





Cement companies have demanded that the import duty be set at Tk300 per ton or at least 5 percent. Amirul Haque, managing director of Premier Cement, said, "Imposing over 5 percent tariff on intermediate raw material is, by no means, acceptable.





This does not happen in any other industry. It is important to determine the assessment value in line with the international market and to reduce tariff further." The BCMA has raised two other demands related to advance tax but they can be considered as one.







It has asked the tax authorities to accept the current 3 percent advance income tax as the final tax of the company, and to refund advance tax if final tax is less than that. Alamgir Kabir, president of BCMA, said in the letter that the tax authorities are continuously disregarding the three demands.





The use of cement in the country has increased manifold in the last two decades, said companies. In 2000, per capita cement use was only 45kg, but this rose to 200kg by the end of last year.







As a result, companies have been increasing their production capacity for several years to strengthen their position in the growing market. There is stiff competition among them due to production capacity being more than double the demand.







For this reason, even though the cost of cement production has increased, the price of cement has not increased in proportion to that. Consequently, the cement company that has always made a small profit faces losses even in the face of small obstacles.







According to industry insiders, there are currently about 35 active cement factories in the country. Although the demand for cement is 3.50 crore tons per annum, the total production capacity of the factories is eight crore tons. In the next three years, it will rise by another 1.1 crore tons.







