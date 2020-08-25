Shameem Ahsan new Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy



The government has appointed Md Shameem Ahsan, currently serving as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria, as the next Ambassador to Italy.





Ahsan is a career foreign service officer belonging to 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, reports UNB.





In his diplomatic career, he worked in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Kuwait, Doha, Nairobi, Rome and Washington DC. Prior to his present assignment, he served as Bangladesh Consul General in New York.





At the Headquarters, he served in various capacities including as Director General (External Publicity) and (Europe).During the course of his long diplomatic career, he attended a number of summits, numerous international conferences and important meetings/seminars in various countries.





Ahsan completed year-long National Defence Course (NDC) on security, strategic and development issues from the National Defence College, Mirpur, Dhaka (2012). He has written two books on diplomacy/international relations.







He obtained Masters & Honours degrees in Political Science from the University of Dhaka. He also received numerous awards throughout his student life for academic feat.An ardent debater throughout his student life, Ahsan enjoys reciting poems. He is married and blessed with one daughter.





