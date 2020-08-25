'EC will turn into a cat'



Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar has differed with the Election Commission's move to revise the Representation of the People Order, 1972, and the election-related laws of local government bodies.







He submitted a 'note of dissent' at an Election Commission meeting on Monday, held at the Nirbachon Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon with Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda in the chair.





Mahbub said that if the order was revised without incorporating a provision that empowers the EC to cancel candidature of candidates, the commission would turn into a "cat", let alone a "toothless tiger".





In a written statement, EC Mahbub Talukder said, "I notice with amazement that the Election Commission secretariat have sent the draft law, Representation of The People Act, 2020, which will replace the RPO 1972, to the law ministry. The draft has been sent to the ministry excluding 11 basic and systematic provisions."





It is a matter of concern that the draft doesn't have power of EC to cancel candidature of candidates as per provision 91 of the Representation of the People Order, 1972, he further said.



