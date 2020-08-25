Some media outlets published ill intentioned, speculative reports: Indian HC

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the annual convocation of Visva Bharati University in Birbhum in 2018. -File Photo



Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday described some "factually incorrect and speculative reports" surrounding the visit of Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Dhaka last week as mala fide (ill-intentioned) attempts that are highly "mischievous and misleading".





Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Dhaka on August 18-19 which he described as very satisfactory one. On Foreign Secretary's recent visit to Dhaka, the Indian High Commission said some media outlets have published "ill intentioned, factually incorrect and speculative" reports with little understanding of India-Bangladesh relations.





"Such mala fide attempts are highly mischievous and misleading," said the High Commission in a message posted on its official Facebook page. This visit of Foreign Secretary to Bangladesh on August 18-19 was part of ongoing bilateral engagement between two close and friendly neighbors, the message reads went in.





Earlier, Bangladesh and India underscored the value of positive media reporting on the bilateral engagements between the two countries and agreed to call upon their respective media communities to play more responsible roles in this regard.During the visit, the Indian Foreign Secretary met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and held talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen apart from his other engagements.





Leave Your Comments