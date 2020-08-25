Trump opens convention with boasts on economy

President Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, NC, on Monday. -NYT



President Trump was nominated for a second term on Monday as the Republican National Convention got underway in Charlotte, NC, and he used a surprise speech at the convention not to preview a second-term agenda, but to cast doubt in advance on the November election and attack mail-in voting, accusing Democrats of "using Covid to steal the election."





Trump - who took the stage as the crowd chanted "Four more years!" - began with a provocation. "If you want to really drive them crazy, you say 12 more years," Trump said.





Trump, who is seeking re-election amid a pandemic that his administration has failed to contain, widespread economic pain and racial unrest, used his speech to rally the party by focusing on the strength of the stock market and attacking Democratic officials who imposed coronavirus restrictions.







He repeated his unfounded allegations that President Barack Obama and Vice President Joseph R Biden Jr, his opponent in the coming election, had spied on his campaign in 2016. "We caught them doing really bad things," he said. "Let's see what happens. They're trying it again."



Trump criticized Roy Cooper, the Democratic governor of North Carolina, telling the crowd in Charlotte that Cooper and other Democratic governors had enacted virus restrictions simply to hurt his re-election chances and would lift them after Election Day.



"You have a governor who is in a total shutdown mood," he said. "I guarantee you on November 4, it will all open up.Though shutdowns caused by the pandemic have left millions of Americans unemployed, and new rounds of relief have been held up in Washington, Trump focused on his economic successes.



"We just broke a record on jobs, an all-time record," he said. "There's never been three months when we've put more people to work. We're just about ready to break the all-time stock market record."



Trump offered his remarks to a crowd that frequently broke into applause, a dramatic contrast with last week's Democratic convention, which was held largely remotely out of concerns that indoor gatherings could spread the coronavirus. The Republicans have made their decision to hold an in-person convention a political statement in itself.



Trump, who at one point tried to move the convention to Florida after North Carolina state officials made it clear that they would enforce some virus measures, criticized the Democrats for not holding their gathering in person. "We did this out of respect for your state," he said of North Carolina.



The president continued his months-long assault on voting by mail and repeated unfounded accusations that it was part of a Democratic plot to hand the election to Mr. Biden."They're using Covid to steal the election," he said.



Tens of millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail in order to avoid the risk of the virus at polling places, and Trump speculated, without evidence, that the mail-in voting process would be corrupt. "





They will mail out 80 million ballots," Trump said. "Who is mailing them? Mostly Democrat states and Democrat governors. Supposing they don't mail them to Republican neighborhoods?" He called the mail-in voting effort this year "the greatest scam in the history of politics, I think."



And he continued to try to paint Biden, an establishment figure in politics for decades who has been running a centrist campaign, as radical. He demanded that Mr. Biden put out a list of judges he would appoint, as Trump did in 2016."He can't do it," he said. "The radical left will demand he appoints super-radical-left wild crazy justices going into the Supreme Court."



If that happens, Trump said, "Your American dream will be dead."Inside the convention center, where delegates had been seated at socially distant chairs, the group crowded together toward the front of the room near the stage to hear the party's standard-bearer.



While the Democrats at their convention last week made the death toll from the pandemic - now past 175,000 - a centerpiece of their case, and tried to lay the blame for it at Trump's feet, the president mentioned the virus's victims almost as an afterthought at the end of his rambling, hour-long speech."We will never forget the 175,000 people - that will go up," he said, adding the toll would have been millions more without travel bans he implemented.











---NYT





