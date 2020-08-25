'Workers of laid-off mills being deceived'



BNP has alleged that the government is deceiving the workers of 25 laid-off state-owned jute mills by not paying their dues. Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while addressing a virtual press briefing from BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Monday.







Rizvi said, "The jute mill workers had been assured of giving 'golden handshake' before shutting down the factories, but they're yet to be paid." "Though the government made various promises, none of those has been fulfilled. The workers now think they're being deceived," he further said.



The BNP leader said shutting down the 25 state-owned jute mills is one of the examples of the government's cruelty and apathy towards public sufferings amid the coronavirus pandemic.





He said the unemployed jute-mill workers are living an inhuman life as some of them are pulling rickshaws at this bad time of pandemic.On July 2, the government decided to shut down the production of 25 state-run jute mills under Bangladesh Jute Mill Corporation (BJMC) by clearing the cent percent dues of some 25,000 workers of the mills.





