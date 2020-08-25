'Patrons of Bangabandhu killers equally guilty'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said those who patronized the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were equally responsible for the offence.







He came up with remarks after paying homage to former wom-en affairs secretary of Awami League Ivy Rahman at Banani graveyard in the city marking her 16th martyrdom anniversary.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "If Ziaur Rahman had not sheltered the killers and rewarded them by giving jobs in Bangladesh missions abroad…if he had not become the army chief as the beneficiary of Khondaker Mostaq, the history might have been different."







He said BNP vice-chairman Tareq Rahman from Hawa Bhaban was the mastermind behind the August 21 grenade attack."The August 15 carnage of 1975 and the August 21 grenade attack of 2004 was sewed with the same thread," Quader said, adding that following the continuation of this intrigue, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was targeted on August 15 in 1975 while his daughter Sheikh Hasina on August 21 in 2004.





