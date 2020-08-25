PM recalls Ivy Rahman's contributions



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recalled the outstanding contributions of Awami League leader Ivy Rahman in all democratic movements in the country.





She paid rich tributes to Ivy Rahman, former women affairs secretary of Awami League, on her 16th martyrdom anniversary while addressing the regular weekly cabinet meeting on Monday from her official residence Ganabhaban through



videoconference. Sheikh Hasina said, "Ivy Rahman took part in each of the struggle and movement of the country from the forefront. She always sat with activists of the party meetings. She had no self-conceit. It is hard to accept the death of such a nice human being. "







Ivy Rahman, wife of late President M Zillur Rahman, was grievously wounded in a grenade attack on AL's anti-terrorism rally on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on August 21, 2004 and succumbed to her injuries on August 24.Besides Ivy Rahman, 21 AL leaders and activists were killed in the gruesome grenade attack on August 21 in 2004.





"I'm paying tributes and recalling with profound respect all the 22 leaders and activists of the Awami League, particularly Ivy Rahman, who were killed in the August 21, 2004 grenade attack," the premier said at the outset of the cabinet meeting.





Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, said Ivy Rahman was involved in politics from her school life, adding, "We did politics together for a long."The AL president said as many as 22 leaders and activists of her party, including four Mohila Awami League leaders, were killed in the August 21 grenade attack.





Noting that that two of the dead were unidentified and none came to claim their bodies, Sheikh Hasina said it was suspected that they might be along with the killers or anything else.Cabinet members got connected with the videoconference from the Bangladesh Secretariat.





Leave Your Comments