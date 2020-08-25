Bangabandhu proposes confederation



On 24 March 1971, the Awami League leadership stayed busy all morning working out the finer details of the economy-related issues of a proposed governmental structure for Pakistan.







The Awami League still believed that a constitutional way out for a transfer of power from the junta to the elected representatives of the people was possible. What was, however, unknown was that the military regime was giving the finishing touches to the operation it had decided to launch against the Bengalis.





Rumours abounded about impending army action and yet there was too the confidence among the population that the junta could not but agree to the proposals made by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman regarding the future form of the republic.





As was later noted by Dr. Kamal Hossain, in the evening the Awami League team prepared to meet the advisors of the regime to work out the eventual deal that would facilitate the hand-over of power to the elected representatives of the people.







Before the team set out for the meeting, Bangabandhu expressed his opinion that the Awami League should suggest that Pakistan be turned into a confederation rather than continue to operate as the republic it had so far been. It was Mujib's belief that such a constitutional restructuring had become necessary in light of the sentiments of the people as manifested over the preceding weeks.







When the AL team presented the proposal for a confederation to the government's advisors, there were predictable howls of protest. Yahya Khan's advisors made it clear that the AL had shifted from its earlier position. The AL team's response was that, all other points remaining the same, there really was nothing amiss in the suggestion.







Justice Cornelius, who appeared to understand the AL point of view, suggested that rather than calling Pakistan a confederation, the term to apply should be 'union'. However, since the precise terminology to be used was turning out to be a problem, it was suggested that the matter be left for General Yahya Khan and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to resolve.





By the evening, though, it had become clear to the Awami League that the regime had little intention of transferring power to an elected government. As the meeting of the advisors of the two sides drew to an end, General Peerzada said that another meeting could take place in the morning the next day, March 25. When Kamal Hossain inquired about the time of the meeting, Peerzada said he would call and let him know.





