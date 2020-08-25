'Time's not yet come to reopen educational institutions'

Some schoolgirls in face masks at Ashkona in Dhaka on March 15. Schools were not closed at the time due to COVID-19. -Agency





Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam has commented that still it is not right time to reopen educational institutions as the contagion of coronavirus has not yet subsided.





The Cabinet Secretary made this remark on Monday in Secretariat while speaking to journalists. He further said that Education Ministry would soon decide when to hold Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams.





Recently Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Primary & Mass Education Secretary Akram Al Hossain have said that the current situation is not appropriate to reopen schools, colleges and universities in September.





All educational institutions across Bangladesh have been closed since 17 March in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. This closure has been extended till 31 August though it is not yet clear whether educational institutions will be reopened after this date. So far 2 lakh 97 thousand 83 people have been infected with coronavirus in Bangladesh while 3983 people have so far died of this disease.





HSC and equivalent exams were supposed to be commenced from 1 April but it was suspended due to the spread of Covid 19. Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) exams also have been postponed for the same reason.





A proposal was sent to the Prime Minister's Office on 19 August to organize Primary Education Certificate exams in respective schools but there has been yet no decision on this matter.Sangsad Television has been transmitting classes on secondary education. On the other hand, different private academic institutions have been taking classes through online connectivity.





A lot of people have meanwhile expressed their opinions on social media about reopening educational institutions in September. Nearly all of them have urged the government not to reopen schools in September as they are too worried to send their children outdoors under the prevailing circumstances.





