Ajay's next with YRF part of a superhero franchise?



Ajay Devgn has signed his first ever film with Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film in question is a part of the 50th celebrations of YRF and is expected to be one of the biggest films of next year. According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, the big budget movie is expected to be part of a superhero franchise.





A source of Bollywood Hungama revealed, "It will mark the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail and is a superhero film. Not just that, producer Aditya Chopra has also planned to spin a franchise out of it. The prep over this film is going on since a long time and it is expected to be a big-screen spectacle."







The news has trade officials excited as they believe a high budget film would be able to draw in bigger crowds to the theaters. Many believe if handled well, a superhero film of this scale in India could provide solid numbers in the box-office. Further details on the plot, cast and others are still unknown. Fans are relieved that YRF and Ajay Devgn both have moved on from their dispute of the past.



