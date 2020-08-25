Kangana lashes out at Aamir over a fake interview



Kangana Ranaut's team went onto Twitter to call out superstar Aamir Khan on having "double standards". However, as per the interview, Khan allegedly said that even though his wives are Hindu but my kids will follow only Islam. The interview turned out to be false and Aamir's team later clarified it was fake.





The tweet from Kangana's team account slammed the actor saying, ''Hindu + Muslim = Muslim Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? @aamir_khan''.







The Kangana Ranaut team intended to add fuel to the fire after the recent controversy surrounding Aamir Khan's meeting with Turkish first lady. Not only did the interview turn out to be fake, according to news18, a user on twitter claimed that Aamir had made an FIR against the person about the same fake interview and he was later caught.





